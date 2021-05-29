Memorial Day events

NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will honor fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues. 609-729-5832.

OCEAN CITY FLAG POLE DEDICATION AND FLAG RAISING CEREMONY: 8:50 a.m.; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk; a newly installed flagpole will be dedicated in memory of three local veterans: Joe Caserta, James “JR” Robinson and Bill Cruice. Family members of these men will be on hand for the ceremony; a daily flag-raising ceremony takes place 8:50 a.m. through Sept. 11, includes the playing of the national anthem and “God Bless the USA.”

SEA ISLE CITY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 10 a.m.; wreath laying, patriotic hymns, local dignitaries; at Memorial Fountain in Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. 609-263-8687 or visitsicnj.com.

SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m., Patriots Park, Bethel Road and First Street.

VFW MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by Greater Absecon Island Veterans of Foreign Wars; vocalist Donna Innes of Atlantic City, guest speaker Past Commander and Vietnam veteran Thomas Klein; light refreshments to follow; VFW Memorial Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-2240 or vfw215.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.