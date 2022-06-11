 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day ceremony honors veterans

On Memorial Day, May 30 at the Cape-Atlantic Marine Corps League Detachment 194 headquarters in Absecon, a ceremony and wreath laying and rifle salute were held honoring those who gave all in military service to our country. In attendance were Robert Groeber, Commandant who led the ceremony; Ryan Luurtsema, Ocean County College Director of Military and Veterans Affairs and guest speaker; color guard, rifle squad, and bugler; Boys Scout Troop 77 and Girl Scout Troop 11439; former and current Town Council members John Mooney and Rick Clute; and numerous members of the public.

