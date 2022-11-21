Melissa Corvera, 8th Grade, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School

In my life there are many things I can say I'm thankful for, but the one I am most grateful for is my sister. When I was six my younger sister was born. Having a little sister is funny and I couldn't imagine my life without her. Yeah, me and her fight like almost everyday, but that doesnt mean I don't love her with all my heart. She definitely has made me a better person in many ways.

My sister has shown me how to be more patient and just to be a nicer person in general. My life would be much different without her. My life would be so boring without an annoying little sister. Yes, you heard that right. She is very annoying, but I love her for it. If she wasn't annoying she would be boring.

My sister means so much to me and I make sure she knows that. Sometimes when we’re outside I buy her something of her choice. It's something small but I know she loves it.