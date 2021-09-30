 Skip to main content
Mel Reid defends her title.
100420_spt_lpga

Mel Reid takes her tee shot on the first hole at Seaview Golf Club last year during the third round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township.

It has already been eventful year for Reid, who won last year’s Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory.

She represented her native England in the Olympics in Japan in July. Reid was a member of the European team that defeated the U.S. in the Solheim Cup earlier this month.

Now, the 34-year-old defends her ShopRite title.

“It's just always nice when you come somewhere and you've got nice memories and you can see yourself hitting good shots,” Reid said Wednesday. “Really happy to be back, and obviously very, very proud to be a defending champion.”





