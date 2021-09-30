Mel Reid defends her title.

It has already been eventful year for Reid, who won last year’s Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory.

She represented her native England in the Olympics in Japan in July. Reid was a member of the European team that defeated the U.S. in the Solheim Cup earlier this month.

Now, the 34-year-old defends her ShopRite title.

“It's just always nice when you come somewhere and you've got nice memories and you can see yourself hitting good shots,” Reid said Wednesday. “Really happy to be back, and obviously very, very proud to be a defending champion.”

