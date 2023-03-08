ATLANTIC CITY — Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City, was the guest speaker for the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City's February meeting, held at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Sieg presented “Rebranding an Organization: The Future of Meetings in Atlantic City" during the luncheon. The Public Relations Council holds monthly luncheon meetings at venues throughout the area, addressing topics related to public relations, marketing, tourism and more.

Visit Atlantic City, formerly Meet AC, is a non-profit sales organization that seeks to create visitor spending and impact the local economy through booking businesses for events at the Atlantic City Convention Center and area hotels. For more information on the non-profit, visit meetac.com.

The Public Relations Council is comprised of more than 100 public relations, marketing and communications professionals. For more information on the Council, visit acprcouncil.org.