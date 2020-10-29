Meet the man selling marijuana across from Trenton's City Hall. Even the mayor is a fan of 'NJWeedman.'

He says he “already voted no” on the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot that would add an amendment to the state’s constitution to legalize marijuana, which is expected to pass by a ratio of 2-1.

Forchion wants no part of what he derides as “corporate cannabis” and “the Walmarts of Weed.” He wants underground dealers — the men and women who already sell weed to an estimated 800,000 “traditional” customers in the state — to have a chance to cash in.

“The way the scheme is now, it’s only going to be for rich white guys,” he said. “It’s outrageous. People like me, we won the drug war. But it’s the Republicans who fought and lost, the John Boehners of the world, who now sit on the corporate boards of the big weed companies.”

Boehner, the former Ohio congressman and speaker of the U.S. House, was once adamantly anti-marijuana. He now serves on the board of Acreage Holdings, a multi-state cannabis operator that owns a cultivation facility and two dispensaries in New Jersey under the Botanist brand.

“So I tell people I’m selling weed like I’m white,” Forchion said. A legal recreational marijuana industry “will throw a couple of bones to people they call minorities. ... But there will be no room for black marketeers or a felon like me.”