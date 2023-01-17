 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Meet AC becomes 'Visit AC' as nonprofit looks to align with resort's plans

Drone footage of the new water park construction next to Showboat Atlantic City. Jan. 10, 2023 (JOE MARTUCCI / Staff Drone Pilot)

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's meetings and events marketing organization is getting a new look.

The entity will now be known as "Visit AC," featuring a revised website, visitatlanticcity.com. The group was previously known as Meet AC. 

The nonprofit organization, founded in June 2014, was created as a public-private partnership by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to create economic development through conventions, sporting events, film production and group tourism.

Larry Sieg, the organization's president and CEO, said the rebrand was made to better coincide with the resort's efforts to reinvent itself as a "safer, culturally rich and sustainable community."

“While our primary focus remains on bringing meetings and events to the destination, our new name broadens the enticement to choose us," Sieg said on Tuesday. "In addition to having one of the largest convention centers on the East Coast, we also offer an unmatched array of experiences where attendees can meet, connect and let loose with our famous boardwalk and beaches, glitzy casino resorts and world-class entertainment options.”

Simpleview, an industry agency, worked with Meet AC throughout the past year to rebrand the organization. 

Visit Atlantic City’s new branding represents a series of personality traits that intend to guide marketing materials and plans moving forward. They included playful, bold, eclectic, celebratory and iconic - all verbs that describe the vibes visitors expect when visiting the destination, Visit AC said.

The resort's meetings and events marketing organization had a successful 2022. 

The organization and the Atlantic City Sports Commission hosted 209 events, resulting in 264,551 room nights and 498,795 attendees, generating nearly $300 million. 

For every dollar invested in the Luxury Tax Revenue, Meet AC returns $34 to Atlantic City’s economy.

“We have doubled our numbers in terms of room nights and economic impact since the pandemic hit in 2020, showing that in-person events are a crucial part of doing business across almost every industry,” said Sieg. “We still have work to do to surpass our pre-pandemic numbers, but we’re confident in our current trajectory and growing interest we’re seeing from the meetings and convention industry that this goal is within reach."

