Meet Aaron Posner, playwright for "Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love)" at a Q&A on Wednesday, August 10 at East Lynne Theater Company

Playwright Aaron Posner will hold a Q&A session following a production of his play, “Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love),” on Aug. 10 at East Lynne Theater Company.

Posner wrote “Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love)” by adapting three Kurt Vonnegut stories for the stage — “Long Walk Forever,” “Who Am I This Time?” and “Go Back to Your Precious Wife and Son.”

“Filled with hope and love, it’s the perfect play for the times,” said Producing Artistic Director Gayle Stahlhuth. “Not since we produced ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ have I heard so much laughter from the audience.”

The play with a cast of eight, takes place in the small town of North Crawford, Connecticut, in 1962.

Posner grew up in Eugene, Oregon, went to Northwestern University, and has spent most of his life working in professional regional theater. He was the artistic director of two LORT theaters, and is currently an associate professor at American University. He has directed more than 150 productions at major regional theaters across the country including The Arden Theatre, Arena Stage, California Shakespeare Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Folger Theatre, The Kennedy Center, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Portland Center Stage, Seattle Repertory Theatre, South Coast Rep and Two River Theater in Red Bank, Monmouth County.

“Who Am I This Time (& Other Conundrums of Love)” is staged 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday through Sept. 3 at the Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, where East Lynne Theater Company is in residence. Tickets are $35, $30 for seniors, $20 for full-time students and military (active/retired/vet); and free for children age 12 and under.

Also, East Lynne’s summer workshop began Aug. 2 with 12 students, ages 11 to 17, rehearsing “Little Women” under the direction of Rob LeMaire, assisted by Andrew Lofredo. The students will stage a free production of the play at 8 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The next “Tales of the Victorians” will be at 4 p.m. on Aug. 18 at The Dormer House, 800 Columbia Ave. with performers Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about ELTC’s productions and special events, visit Eastlynnetheater.org, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com or call 609-884-5898.