Brayces has helped create thousands of smiles in the South Jersey area for more than 40 years.
And the company earned gold in the Medical category in the 2020 Best of The Press contest.
With seven locations across Atlantic County, the Brayces staff has connected with many patients to start them on the path to better dental health.
“We strive to make your experience with us transformative — from your smile to your dental health,” Dr. Robert Tarby said in a statement.
Brayces are specialists in orthodontics — which means their doctors complete an extra two-year orthodontic residency after dental school, and that their staff are specially trained dental assistants.
They offer traditional braces as well as aligner therapy. According to Tarby, Brayces is the Top 1% Provider of Invisalign in North America and the top provider in the South Jersey area.
Being a part of the South Jersey community for so long, the staff at Brayces has treated generations with many of their former patients now bringing their children in for treatment.
The American Academy of Orthodontics recommends children have an initial orthodontic evaluation by the age of 7, so they see patients as young as 6 and 7 for consultations and early intervention, and as old as 70 plus years, Tarby said.
“You’re never too young to learn more about your dental and facial development, and never too old for a great, healthy new smile,” he said.
According to Tarby, they often hear that their patients feel like Brayces is part of their family, and he says the sentiment is mutual.
“We work hard to make treatment convenient, easy, and accommodating. It is a joy to get to know all of our patients, and we are proud to be part of each of our patients’ smile transformations,” Tarby said.
The providers and staff at Brayces are all area residents and, as a result, Tarby says they each have deep personal and professional networks in the South Jersey community.
As such, they are passionate about giving back to their community.
Brayces runs a variety of school programs for children’s dental education and helps sponsor academic programs such as annual Spelling Bees and local chapters of the National Honor Society.
“We believe that education is the foundation of good health and a healthy life,” Tarby said.
They also provide “Brayces Scholarships,” which awards free braces to children and teens who need orthodontic treatment but face financial barriers to getting care.
“We know that a good smile can go a long way,” Tarby said.
Tarby thanks his many patients for sharing their votes and for entrusting their orthodontic care to us. He says the staff is honored to be named “Best of The Press.”
“It is a pleasure serving our community,” he said.
