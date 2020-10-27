“You’re never too young to learn more about your dental and facial development, and never too old for a great, healthy new smile,” he said.

According to Tarby, they often hear that their patients feel like Brayces is part of their family, and he says the sentiment is mutual.

“We work hard to make treatment convenient, easy, and accommodating. It is a joy to get to know all of our patients, and we are proud to be part of each of our patients’ smile transformations,” Tarby said.

The providers and staff at Brayces are all area residents and, as a result, Tarby says they each have deep personal and professional networks in the South Jersey community.

As such, they are passionate about giving back to their community.

Brayces runs a variety of school programs for children’s dental education and helps sponsor academic programs such as annual Spelling Bees and local chapters of the National Honor Society.

“We believe that education is the foundation of good health and a healthy life,” Tarby said.

They also provide “Brayces Scholarships,” which awards free braces to children and teens who need orthodontic treatment but face financial barriers to getting care.