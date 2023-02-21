Medford Tech built an early lead but trailed by six at the start of the fourth quarter before rallying for the win in this South Jersey Group II first-round game.
Tre Powell led the winners with 19, Jason Bey scored 15 for Lower Cape May.
Eighth-seeded Medford Tech will play at top-seeded Haddonfield in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Lower Cape May 6 21 15 11 - 53
Medford Tech 18 10 8 20 - 56
LCM-T. Bonner 11, Bey 15, Wright 2, Cronin 10, M. Bonner 10, Thomas 10
MT-Branson 4, Bunche 6, Conyer 8, Sanders 6, Powell 19, Rice 13
–30–