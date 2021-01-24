Medford right-wing activist charged in Capitol riot has history of protesting in N.J.

She was also a familiar face outside Atilis Gym, the Bellmawr facility that last year garnered national attention for flouting Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic-related restrictions.

“This war is just as important as our founding fathers,” she said to a crowd at the time. “We are the militia. We are the founding fathers. We are America.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender said during an initial court appearance via Zoom on Friday that Hazelton was seen on video “trying to incite or recruit people to participate in the attack.” She faces several counts, including a felony charge of obstructing or impeding law enforcement during civil disorder.

Hazelton’s attorney Daryl Kipnis — a New Jersey lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a pro-Trump Republican in 2018 — said during the hearing that there are no allegations Hazelton had a weapon or intended to “cause any bodily harm.” In arguing for her release, he said Hazelton home-schools her two small children, and also cited the COVID-19 pandemic and “the risk she would have if she was incarcerated.”

She was released on unsecured bond, and her case will play out in federal court in Washington.