Medford right-wing activist charged in Capitol riot has history of protesting in N.J.

Federal authorities on Friday charged a prominent right-wing activist from South Jersey and a Monmouth County correctional officer in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol mob riot in Washington.
Stephanie Hazelton, of Medford, who also identifies herself as Ayla Wolf, was seen on video directing members of a crowd of people barreling into police officers and pushing through the building’s West Terrace entrance in an effort to breach the Capitol. She repeatedly said to others that “we need more men” and “we gotta keep going.”
The video, uploaded to YouTube by a self-described conservative channel, Action 8 News, doesn’t show if Hazelton participated in violence that occurred at the same entrance. Another video from the scene shows a group of rioters beat police officers with batons and shields. She hasn’t responded to calls, messages, or a letter left at her home seeking comment.
Hazelton’s LinkedIn page says she is the founder of New Jersey for Medical Freedom, the state chapter of an anti-vaccine network. She has organized demonstrations against proposed legislation in the Garden State, including a bill that would have required schoolchildren to get a flu shot.
The local group’s Facebook page — which last week was rife with medical misinformation and members floating conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine — has more than 5,000 members. The group was made private over the weekend.
She was also a familiar face outside Atilis Gym, the Bellmawr facility that last year garnered national attention for flouting Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic-related restrictions.
“This war is just as important as our founding fathers,” she said to a crowd at the time. “We are the militia. We are the founding fathers. We are America.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender said during an initial court appearance via Zoom on Friday that Hazelton was seen on video “trying to incite or recruit people to participate in the attack.” She faces several counts, including a felony charge of obstructing or impeding law enforcement during civil disorder.
Hazelton’s attorney Daryl Kipnis — a New Jersey lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a pro-Trump Republican in 2018 — said during the hearing that there are no allegations Hazelton had a weapon or intended to “cause any bodily harm.” In arguing for her release, he said Hazelton home-schools her two small children, and also cited the COVID-19 pandemic and “the risk she would have if she was incarcerated.”
She was released on unsecured bond, and her case will play out in federal court in Washington.
In late April, Hazelton organized a protest in Trenton demanding to “open New Jersey now,” saying into a bullhorn: “We have the right not to be tested, not to be tracked, not to be vaxxed.” She was then charged with committing an unauthorized act during a threat of emergency after organizing the demonstration, where few attendees wore masks or were socially distanced.
The attendees at rallies at Atilis and elsewhere have included a variety of right-wing activists. In addition to small business owners against closure orders, there were signs that far-right extremist groups were using the gatherings to recruit new members. During one rally outside the gym, a man flew a flag with the logo of the Three Percenters, a militia group the FBI is investigating for its role in the Capitol attack. The New Jersey European Heritage Association, a white supremacist group based in South Jersey, pasted stickers around the gym and handed out literature.
Gym co-owner Ian Smith was photographed in May speaking into a microphone with the group’s logo on it. Smith said he was handed the megaphone, and his lawyer said the owners “can’t control who shows up in a public parking lot.”
Last year, Hazelton led members of the group to drape two signs on North Jersey highway overpasses that read: “COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are exempt from liability.”
And last fall, she co-organized a demonstration that drew hundreds of parents and children to the State House in Trenton. They expressed outrage over proposed legislation that would require schoolchildren to get a flu shot. The bill remains in committee in both the Senate and the Assembly.
Federal authorities have charged dozens of people in connection with the insurrection, including four other individuals from New Jersey and eight from Pennsylvania. Among those facing charges are a retired firefighter, a Marine veteran, and a self-styled pickup artist.
On Friday, officials also charged Marissa A. Suarez, of Trenton, with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority. She was released on unsecured bond.
A Monmouth County spokesperson confirmed Suarez has worked in the county jail as a correctional police officer since 2019 and resigned after charges were filed.
“Actions have consequences,” Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said in a statement, “and that applies to those who participated in the peaceful protests that resulted in violence at the Capitol.”
Philadelphia Inquirer staff writer Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.