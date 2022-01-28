 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McNeil brothers spark Panthers
The Middle Township High School boys basketball team reclaimed first place in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division with a 53-49 win over Bridgeton.

Bubba McNeil’s basket with less that two minutes left propelled the Panthers to a 53-49 win. The two teams entered the contest tied for the division lead.

McNeil led Middle with 15 points. Anthony Trombetta added 14 points and three steals for the winning Panthers, who improved to 10-3. Bubba’s younger brother, freshman Jamir, scored 12 and had seven rebounds, three assists and six steals.

Bridgeton fell to 9-5.

MT-Trombetta 14, Zarfati 5, Aftanis 4, B. McNeil 15, Howell 3, J. McNeil 12.

