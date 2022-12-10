 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mckenna Chisholm, Ocean City

The Red Raiders' McKenna Chisholm, left, competes with the Pirates' Abby Winterbottom during Wednesday's game in Ocean City.

The junior played her first season at center midfield for the Red Raiders and was very successful. She was second on the team with 10 assists and scored seven goals. She covered a lot of ground and disrupted transition.

