A Galloway staple that has upped its game after new owners took over a couple years back, McGettigan’s 19th Hole will get the party started early this year, kicking off its St. Paddy’s Day celebration on Friday, March 11, with a list of Irish food and drink specials and a full-on party on Saturday, March 12. Irish-themed drinks include an Irish Potato Martini made with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Rumchata, Malibu Rum and whipped cream, or the Shamrock Shake Shot, a mix of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur and Bailey’s Irish Cream.