MCGETTIGAN'S 19TH HOLE

A Galloway staple that has upped its game after new owners took over a couple years back, McGettigan’s 19th Hole will get the party started early this year, kicking off its St. Paddy’s Day celebration on Friday, March 11, with a list of Irish food and drink specials and a full-on party on Saturday, March 12. Irish-themed drinks include an Irish Potato Martini made with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Rumchata, Malibu Rum and whipped cream, or the Shamrock Shake Shot, a mix of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

And that’s not the end of it: On Thursday, March 17, and Saturday, March 19, McGettigan’s will have a beer truck stationed outside with all of your favorite Irish brews, as well as live music, including bagpipes from Joey Votta on St. Paddy’s Day itself.

McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com.

