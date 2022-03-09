 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCGETTIGAN'S 19TH HOLE

It’s got an Irish name, but the look is less traditional than you might picture for an Irish Pub. No matter though, as the atmosphere is raucous and happy even on a non-holiday. And for St. Paddy’s Day, they will serve up a variety of Irish dishes that run the gamut from classics to decidedly non-traditional.

Guests can opt for the standard corned beef platter with cabbage and potatoes, or twist things up with the corned beef eggrolls with a side of Thousand Island dressing to dip in. A Guinness beef stew and a loaded potato soup are also available along with the regular menu for anyone looking to order their standard dishes. McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com for more info.

