MBA CANDIDATE

Haashim Smith-Johnson Jr.
Age: 23
Hometown: Camden, NJ
Occupation: Graduate Coordinator for the Office of Residential Life at Stockton University
What is your first time voting story (when is/was it)?
Haashim Smith Johnson-Jr. has a vivid recollection of his first time voting: it was during the 2016 election.
“I drove all the way back to Camden to vote,” Smith-Johnson Jr. said, his smile not quite reaching his eyes, “and I had high hopes.”
As a member of Stockton University’s Unified Black Student Society E-Board, he urged members of the group to vote in 2016 and make their vote count. He described his constant promotion of election day on social media. After he cast his vote, he posted his “I Voted” sticker on Instagram to give further incentive to his peers to vote.
However, following the results of the election, his hopes were dashed. He recounted the day after the 2016 election as “the darkest day” that he had ever seen on campus at Stockton University.
“Everyone was down,” the Stockton alum recounted.
As a 19-year old first time voter, the results of the 2016 election left Smith-Johnson Jr. with feelings of hopelessness. Nonetheless, this did not sway his stance on the importance of voting; rather, it strengthened his resolve.
“We’ve seen the detriment of people not voting...we cannot let this happen next time,” Smith-Johnson Jr. concluded.
What does voting mean to you?
Before entering college, Smith-Johnson Jr. described himself as being less “aware.” However, as he continued his stint as an undergraduate student, he became more involved in politics.
“College made me more aware of social injustices and issues,” Smith-Johnson Jr. said.
Smith-Johnson Jr. explained that this expanded awareness included a revelation. In order for true change to occur for the benefit of his own community, he believes that it starts with one thing: voting.
“It’s not just a vote for you, it's a vote for your community,” he stated, “and the more people we get to vote, the more people we elect in office that implement laws that favor our communities, and I care about my community.”
In all, to him, to not vote would be a vote for the “detriment of one’s community.”
Share the tradition of voting in your family?
When asked to share the tradition of voting in his family, Smith-Johnson Jr. shakes his head. He described the recent hard discussions that he has with his mother, who is not an active voter.
“Even if people think that their vote doesn't matter or that certain issues don’t affect them, they should still vote,” he said.
Although his mother typically doesn’t vote, he mentioned that she wanted to vote during this election. According to Smith-Johnson Jr., his mother realizes what is at stake. In preparation for election day, he is planning to take his mother, sister, and a few others to the voting polls to make sure that their vote is counted and that their voices are heard.
Some advice he gives to upcoming voters is to “vote with purpose. Go in there with a mission. Just vote.”
— Malikah Stafford, for The Press of Atlantic City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!