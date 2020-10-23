MBA CANDIDATE

“We’ve seen the detriment of people not voting...we cannot let this happen next time,” Smith-Johnson Jr. concluded.

What does voting mean to you?

Before entering college, Smith-Johnson Jr. described himself as being less “aware.” However, as he continued his stint as an undergraduate student, he became more involved in politics.

“College made me more aware of social injustices and issues,” Smith-Johnson Jr. said.

Smith-Johnson Jr. explained that this expanded awareness included a revelation. In order for true change to occur for the benefit of his own community, he believes that it starts with one thing: voting.

“It’s not just a vote for you, it's a vote for your community,” he stated, “and the more people we get to vote, the more people we elect in office that implement laws that favor our communities, and I care about my community.”

In all, to him, to not vote would be a vote for the “detriment of one’s community.”

Share the tradition of voting in your family?