Mays Landing doctor Mukesh Roy and his brother help bring the Metro Classic back to New Jersey: Must Win

They grew up in Rahway and Scotch Plains in Union County and played high school basketball. Through their professions and enthusiasm for basketball, they somehow seem to know just about everyone in every gym they walk into.

Through the years, the Roys watched and attended plenty of games and developed a friendship with former Patrick School coach Kevin Boyle, who now coaches national power Montverde. When Boyle got the Montverde job, he still wanted to play some New Jersey teams. The brothers started the Metro Classic in 2013, partly to give him that opportunity and to raise money for charity.

As for the pandemic, Roy has been involved in fighting COVID-19 from the start. The brothers know the challenges of running an event during these times. They plan to use the Classic to spread the word about the benefits of being vaccinated,

“We’re going to partner with the state Health department and RWJBarnabas to make sure the arena is safe,” Pryia said. “Let’s not get crazy. This is just basketball.”

The holiday tournaments this week provided some outstanding basketball moments despite some postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19.