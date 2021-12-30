Mays Landing doctor Mukesh Roy and his brother help bring the Metro Classic back to New Jersey: Must Win

Few New Jersey lives are probably more intertwined between basketball and COVID-19 than Mays Landing doctor Mukesh Roy and his brother Pryia.
In the winter of 2020, the brothers brought the Metro Classic high school boys basketball showcase event for the first time to RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
It was a huge success. One of the featured games matched Wildwood Catholic against The Patrick School, which was led by current Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga.
A year later, Roy, who is director of emergency preparedness and response for the Ocean County Health Department, was back in the Toms River arena this time supervising a COVI-19 vaccination clinic.
Unfortunately, the pandemic canceled the 2021 Metro Classic and all other basketball showcase events.
Now as the high school basketball season is persevering through a state-wide surge in COVID-19 cases, the brothers are once again making plans for the Metro Classic, which will again feature many of the nation’s top high school teams.
“The lineup we have they’re saying is the best ever in New Jersey,” Mukash said. “It’s mind boggling.”
Metro Classic session one is Jan. 13 at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.
It is highlighted by the matchup between the Camden boys team and national power Montverde Academy of Florida. It’s arguably the nation’s best public school in Camden against the nation’s best private school in Montverde.
Session two is Feb. 3-6 in Toms River and will feature New Jersey powers Camden, Gill St. Bernard and Bergen Catholic and 18 other teams. All tickets will be sold online through metroclassicbasketball.com.
“We were very disappointed not to be able to do the event in 2021,” Pryia said. “We started making calls early for (2022). People wanted to play. A lot of people wanted to play.”
Nearly, every showcase in the country wanted Camden and star junior guard D.J. Wagner. ESPNU showed the panthers season opener against Roselle Catholic earlier this month. The Metro Classic has Camden for two games.
“Having a nation ream in New Jersey does wonders,” Pryia said. “It lifts up all teams throughout the state."
These showcase events are the lifeblood of high school basketball. Hoop junkies love to sit in a gym and watch five or six games in one day.
How the Roy brothers became involved in high school basketball is its own story.
Pryia was a deputy counsel with the Department of Homeland Security and is now a financial advisor. The brothers have a passion for basketball.
They grew up in Rahway and Scotch Plains in Union County and played high school basketball. Through their professions and enthusiasm for basketball, they somehow seem to know just about everyone in every gym they walk into.
Through the years, the Roys watched and attended plenty of games and developed a friendship with former Patrick School coach Kevin Boyle, who now coaches national power Montverde. When Boyle got the Montverde job, he still wanted to play some New Jersey teams. The brothers started the Metro Classic in 2013, partly to give him that opportunity and to raise money for charity.
As for the pandemic, Roy has been involved in fighting COVID-19 from the start. The brothers know the challenges of running an event during these times. They plan to use the Classic to spread the word about the benefits of being vaccinated,
“We’re going to partner with the state Health department and RWJBarnabas to make sure the arena is safe,” Pryia said. “Let’s not get crazy. This is just basketball.”
The holiday tournaments this week provided some outstanding basketball moments despite some postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19.
It’s important that organizers and high schools do everything they can to safely hold showcase events this season.
Basketball athletes got the worst of it in 2020-21. No showcase events, tournaments or state playoffs were held because of the pandemic.
It would be unfair for that to happen to these athletes two seasons in a row.
“Everyone does feel short changed that last year we weren’t able to have state champions,” Pryia said. “We want people to come out (to come out to the Metro Classic) and really celebrate new Jersey basketball.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com