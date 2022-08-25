Mayor's "Together We Rise" gala distributes $400,000 to Atlantic City youth groups

ATLANTIC CITY — The June 4 mayoral gala that attracted 700 attendees raised $611,130, and will distribute more than $400,000 to seven youth groups, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at a press conference Thursday at Resorts Casino Hotel.

The remainder will cover expenses, the mayor said.

Representatives of the Atlantic City Dolphins youth football organization said the $158,000 donation is the largest it has ever received in its 55-year history.

While Small never played with the Dolphins, he has said he wanted to recognize the group's long history of work with kids in the city, by directing that group receive the most from the gala.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic City Police Athletic League, which will receive $63,000, may use a portion of its funds to purchase a van with of portion to transport kids, said Board President William "Speedy" Marsh, a former city councilman.

And Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Stephanie Koch said that nonprofit will use part of its $63,000 share to fund the creation of a new job training program for 18- to 24- year-olds, which involves running a coffee and sandwich café from its teen center on Mediterranean Avenue.

"It's a three-month training program," Koch said, in partnership with the local Hayday Coffee, which will prepare young adults to get front-of-house or back-of-house jobs in hospitality.

Koch hopes to open it in the fall.

In April, before the gala took place, Small said his goal was to raise a total of $500,000, and people told him he was crazy for shooting too high.

"I said we are raising the expectation level," Small said. "I couldn't do it without all the people who volunteered, gave money, or attended."

Small credited two people on the gala committee for their efforts, committee chair Phyllis Lacca of Masterpiece Advertising, and attorney Joe Jacobs, who raised $60,000.

"After expenses are paid, we are able to give out over $400,000 to the Greater Atlantic City Youth Organization, better known as the Atlantic City Dolphins," Small said.

That organization will disperse funds to the other recipients, but will get the largest share of the funds at $158,000.

"In a selfless act (the Dolphins) agreed to drop their percentage to 40 in an effort to allow other organizations to get more money," Small said.

Early plans called for the Dolphins to receive half of the proceeds.

The gala itself was a major undertaking, Small said, with dozens of people working hundreds of hours to make it happen.

"Am I going to make this a yearly event?" Small said. "Unh-uh."

He said every casino contributed at least $5,000, with Resorts Chairman Morris Bailey giving the most at $35,000.

Harrah's, where the gala was held, donated $15,000, Small said, and Hard Rock $25,000.

The organizations will receive their checks in 10-14 business days, Small said.

The groups receiving funds are:

Atlantic City Dolphins, $158,000

Atlantic City Police Athletic League, $63,000

Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club $63,000

Empowerment Tools Coalition $63,000

Omega By the Sea Foundation $43,000

Atlantic City Ballet $5,000

Hope Foundation $5,000