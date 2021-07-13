Mayor, assemblywoman say they were threatened by Mount Laurel man charged in racist rant against Black neighbors

Murphy said emails from Mathews escalated over the past month. Mathews warned her that "he knew where she lived," she said. She said she notified police when Mathews informed her: "It's time that we meet in person or he was going to come and see me."

"I took it seriously," said Murphy, adding she spent $2,000 to install security cameras at her Mount Laurel home.

Mathews, 45, was arrested last week after a boisterous protest in front of his home in the Essex Place development in the Larchmont section of Mount Laurel. In the altercation with resident Etchu Brandon Tambe, Mathews spewed racial hatred and dared people to "come see me," and dozens showed up.

"Absurd. Distasteful. Disgusting," said Kason Little, a Black Lives Matter activist from North Jersey. He was wearing a T-shirt that read "Proud Black King."

Aliya Robinson, 43, a realtor, said she has considered moving from Mount Laurel. Her daughter had confrontations with Mathews in 2016 in another development in the township that continued for several years after he kicked in her door and called her racial names, she said.

"This is systemic racism," said Robinson. "It's despicable."