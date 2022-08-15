Maya Angelou-inspired artist Loryn Simonsen, who seeks to inspire others through her work

Since 2017, the 48 Blocks Atlantic City program has been celebrating the culture and well-being of the city through its support of artists and public art.

Among the many murals are a handful of projects undertaken by South Jersey artists, the "the heart and soul" of the community.

This series will feature some of those local artists whose vision is helping to drive the city forward — culturally and economically.

ATLANTIC CITY — In the city's lively Chelsea neighborhood, local artist Loryn Simonsen's "Still I Rise" mural adds a sense of positivity and vibrancy.

Painted on the side of the BuenaVista Beauty Salon and Barbershop on the corner of North Laclede Place and Ventnor Avenue in one of the city's most diverse areas, the colorful butterfly mural was inspired by Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise" poem, the artist said.

"Some things held people back here, but we continue to rise through the challenges," Simonsen, 37, said about the sentiment behind her artwork. "This is one piece of a bigger picture. Art gives you the opportunity to take a minute and reflect."

Simonsen, who is from Absecon, painted the piece in 2018, the second year of the Atlantic City Arts Garage's 48 Blocks mural program. She painted over an already existing butterfly mural on a brick wall using an undercoat of white spray paint topped with vibrant exterior paint colors. As a nod to the initial artist, Simonsen kept a small part of the original mural in her piece.

Over the course of a couple weeks while creating the mural, Simonsen said she had occasional help. That help came not only from artist Matt Crowne, who has helped other artists for the 48 Blocks program, but also from neighborhood kids who took an interest in her artwork. Simonsen said the help was appreciated since, as a co-founder of Hayday Coffee on New York Avenue, she had to paint in her spare time when not running the coffee shop.

Simonsen also freelances as a self-taught graphic designer. She has created graphics for clients in the city including Bourré, Pic-a-lili Pub, The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, Atlantic City Arts Foundation, and MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar.

Painting has always been a hobby for Simonsen. The "Still I Rise" butterfly mural was the first mural she's done and she said if the opportunity arose again, she would definitely paint another.

As passersby stopped and asked her questions and even offered to help Simonsen while she was painting her mural, she said it was great that city residents appreciate the time, energy and care artists put into projects like the 48 Blocks mural program.

She said art has always been a huge piece of the city's fabric, and with local support, can create opportunities and the resources for artists to live, work and revitalize the city.

"It reinforces the idea that there is an opportunity for this kind of work. Art is a hobby, but it's also a career path," said Simonsen.