May 18 - Full Flower Moon

Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon.
This full moon will also undergo a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse. New Jersey will bear the full brunt of it, getting the celestial treat. Totality will last 85 minutes.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
Meteorologist
