Max Gilbert, Middle Township
The senior finished with an individual record of a 19-3. Gilbert, who has been one of the CAL’s top singles players throughout his entire career, was solid at first singles for the Panthers, leading them to their third-consecutive appearance in the South Jersey Group I final. Gilbert led Middle to the title in 2018 and 2019.

