Maurice River Township Sep 30, 2020

Maurice River Township's trick-or-treating event will take place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, rain or shine.

Contact: 609-272-7241mbilinski@pressofac.comTwitter @ACPressMollyB