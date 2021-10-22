 Skip to main content
MAUREEN KERN
Party: Republican

Age: 65

092421-pac-nws-debate

Maureen Kern is the Republican Atlantic County Commissioner District 2 candidate for the Nov. 2 election.

Residence: Somers Point

Political message: Working in the tourism industry, advocating for the education of our children, championing women’s issues and for those suffering with mental health issues and disabilities has shaped who I am as a public servant. I am running for re-election for the same reason you want good Atlantic County government … our children’s future.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

