MAUREEN KERN

Party: Republican
Age: 65
Residence: Somers Point
Political message: Working in the tourism industry, advocating for the education of our children, championing women’s issues and for those suffering with mental health issues and disabilities has shaped who I am as a public servant. I am running for re-election for the same reason you want good Atlantic County government … our children’s future.
