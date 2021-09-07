MAUREEN DUNBAR

Driving to work that morning, my thoughts ranged from the spectacular crystal blue sky … to my upcoming 48th birthday a few days later. It was hard to believe that I was getting closer to turning 50 years old, as my hourlong southeast commute from Denville to Edison afforded me time to let my mind ramble.

At 8:48 a.m., the news reported a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center, with more details coming. I was then only two blocks from my office, but called my husband to turn on the TV, assuming it must have been a small plane. His reaction was so shocking, I raced to get to work, as we had a TV in the kitchen/lunchroom for the 75+ employees.

There were several of my young co-workers crying in the reception area, and everyone else was jammed into the kitchen. I arrived in time to see the second plane hit, and was overwhelmed by the devastating fate of these poor souls.

Terrorism theories were all anyone could talk about, as we all watched in horror.

I learned that seven of my co-workers had family members working in the Trade Center, and our company president told them to go home immediately, and find their families. The rest of us were transfixed, as unbelievable as it seemed, and couldn’t process that it was really happening.