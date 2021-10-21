 Skip to main content
MATTHEW JAMES DIULLIO-JUSINO
Party: Republican

Age: 30

102421-pac-nws-guideacmayor

Atlantic City Council candidate Matthew James Diullio-Jusino joins fellow candidates and mayoral candidates at a town discussion Thursday night. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

No. 1 issue facing Atlantic City: Over 40% Poverty Rate

Political message: For too long, Our city has needlessly suffered from failed leadership. All at the hands of Sell-Out Politicians, and at the expense of us residents. Send a message this November; The Pillage is Over — We will not be taken advantage of anymore.

