Matt Vanaman

Matt Vanaman action 2

St. Augustine Prep vs. Mountain Lakes during the boys lacrosse Tournament of Champions semifinal at St. Augustine Prep High School Wednesday June 8, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

St. Augustine Prep

The senior scored a team-leading 40 goals and added 20 assists for 60 points. Vanaman led the Hermits to their first state Non-Public A title. In the semifinals, Vanaman started a three-goal rally to win the game, showing his leadership all season. The Hermits play a very tough schedule against very tough defenses. Scoring 40 goals was an impressive feat. He is committed to NCAA Division I Robert Morris University.

