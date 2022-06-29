Matt Vanaman

The senior scored a team-leading 40 goals and added 20 assists for 60 points. Vanaman led the Hermits to their first state Non-Public A title. In the semifinals, Vanaman started a three-goal rally to win the game, showing his leadership all season. The Hermits play a very tough schedule against very tough defenses. Scoring 40 goals was an impressive feat. He is committed to NCAA Division I Robert Morris University.