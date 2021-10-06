Matt Szczur

Major-league team: Free agent (previously St. Louis Cardinals)
Position: Outfield
Years: 11
2021 stats: 30 games, .186 average, three doubles, one triple, five homers with triple-A Memphis Red Birds.
Career stats: (Minors) 649 games, .280 average, 132 doubles, 23 triples, 39 homers, 241 RBIs; (Majors) 363 games, .231 average, 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 80 runs, 61 RBIs.
High school: Lower Cape May Regional
Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (160 overall) of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the 2016 World Series champion Cubs. Released by the Cardinals in June, Szczur has been focusing on his artwork.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo