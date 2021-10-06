 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matt Szczur
0 comments

Matt Szczur

szczur1007-PAC0033342661

Major-league team: Free agent (previously St. Louis Cardinals)

Position: Outfield

Years: 11

2021 stats: 30 games, .186 average, three doubles, one triple, five homers with triple-A Memphis Red Birds.

Career stats: (Minors) 649 games, .280 average, 132 doubles, 23 triples, 39 homers, 241 RBIs; (Majors) 363 games, .231 average, 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 80 runs, 61 RBIs.

High school: Lower Cape May Regional

Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (160 overall) of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the 2016 World Series champion Cubs. Released by the Cardinals in June, Szczur has been focusing on his artwork.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News