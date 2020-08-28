Matt Szczur, Lower Cape May (2007) (copy)

RB

Szczur starred in both football and baseball at Lower and Villanova University. He rushed for 1,096 yards as a senior and 749 yards as a junior. Szczur played in the Major Leagues with the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

