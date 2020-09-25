MATT PRYOR

With left guard Isaac Seumalo on injured reserve with a knee injury, the Eagles have revamped their offensive line for Sunday. Nate Herberg moves from right guard to left guard, while Pryor starts at right guard. Pryor, who has made his only career start at right guard, went from contending to be the starter at left tackle in preseason camp to not playing in the season opener.

“Nate's been the guy that we have been able to use in a couple of spots, so he's the one that we feel more comfortable in right now being able to move him to the left side,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Matt Pryor is more comfortable and has played the right guard position more.”