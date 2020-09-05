Eagles Football

Matt Pryor

The 6-foot-7, 351-pound offensive lineman has made one NFL start. He started at right guard for the injured Brandon Books in last year’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With the injury to Andre Dillard, who is out for the season with torn biceps, Pryor has been shited to left tackle. Whether he’s talented enough to play one of the team’s most important positions is one of the Eagles biggest questions as they begin 2020. Pryor struggled in some preseason practices and scrimmages. He will be even under more scrutiny because Jason Peters, who played left tackle last season and is one of the best players in Eagles history, is on the roster but slated to play right guard.

“He'll settle in over there at the left side,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Pryor, “and we’ll be fine.”

