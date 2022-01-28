Matt Klentak leaves Phillies for front-office job with Brewers

The Phillies appeared to be headed in the right direction in 2018, when they made a 14-game improvement in Klentak's third season on the job and under his handpicked manager Gabe Kapler. They sped up the rebuilding process by trading young shortstop J.P. Crawford in a package for Jean Segura and pitching prospect Sixto Sánchez for J.T. Realmuto, and spending nearly half a billion dollars on free agents Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, and David Robertson.

After finishing 81-81 in 2019, they doubled down in free agency by signing Zack Wheeler and Didi Gregorius. The moves for Harper and Wheeler, in particular, worked out well. But the Phillies struggled to graduate their prospects to the majors, an issue that persists two years after Klentak's demotion.

Klentak also did not support the firing of Kapler after the 2019 season. When the Phillies fell short of the playoffs again in 2020, it's possible he would have been let go if he hadn't relinquished the role.