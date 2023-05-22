Matt Doherty
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking for something new and fun on the Wildwoods Boardwalk? Here are five new places to try.
A 55-year-old Vineland man has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $850,000 from a Cumberland County trucking company, the state Attorney Gene…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Brianna and Dave Ferrier, the couple at the center of a controversy over their pet chickens and pot-bellied pigs, receiv…
ATLANTIC CITY — Christina Casile stands in the lobby of Design 710 at 112 Park Place, the latest cannabis business to open in the resort.
The new president of Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino got his start in the hospitality industry washing dishes at an upstate New York restaura…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE