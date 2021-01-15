 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matt Delaney
0 comments

Matt Delaney

St. Augustine Prep vs Mainland Regional CAL boys semifinals games

St. Augustine’s Matt Delaney #31 attempts a shot against Mainland’s JaQuan Mace #0, left Nana Osunniyi #10, middle and Kareem Spence #2, right during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Matt Delaney

St. Augustine Prep

6-8 senior/forward

Helped lead the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A championship and the CAL American Division title. He averaged 15.3 points. Delaney has committed to American University.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News