 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matt Delaney
0 comments

Matt Delaney

030221_spt_staugbb

On March 1 2021, in Richland, St.Augustine's Prep boys basketball hosts Camden High School. St.A's #31 Matt Delaney with a lay-up.

Matt Delaney

St. Augustine Prep

6-8 Sr. F

Delaney is The Press Player of the Year. He will continue his career at American University in Washington D.C. on an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship. Delaney averaged 19.1 points and 10 rebounds and led the Hermits to a 13-2 record. He finished with 1,061 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News