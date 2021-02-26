Matt Delaney reaches milestone and sparks Hermits to win

Matt Delaney scored his 1,000th career point as St. Augustine Prep overcame a slow start to beat Bridgeton 67-52 on Thursday night.
Delaney finished with 32 points. The 6-foot-7 reached the milestone early in the fourth quarter when he scored on a spin move in the lane.
St. Augustine, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, trailed by as many as 10 in the first half.
Bridgeton 15 23 9 5- 52
St. Augustine 12 22 17 16 – 67
SA – Delaney 32, Schleicher 4, Ernst 8, Horner 7, Selby 3, Palek 9, Fox 3
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
