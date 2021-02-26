 Skip to main content
Matt Delaney reaches milestone and sparks Hermits to win
Matt Delaney scored his 1,000th career point as St. Augustine Prep overcame a slow start to beat Bridgeton 67-52 on Thursday night.

Delaney finished with 32 points. The 6-foot-7 reached the milestone early in the fourth quarter when he scored on a spin move in the lane.

St. Augustine, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, trailed by as many as 10 in the first half.

Bridgeton 15 23 9 5- 52

St. Augustine 12 22 17 16 – 67

SA – Delaney 32, Schleicher 4, Ernst 8, Horner 7, Selby 3, Palek 9, Fox 3

