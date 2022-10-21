 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matawan 27, Barnegat 12 — FINAL

With five minutes left in the second, Colin Palumbo ran into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown to give the Huskies (7-2) a 7-0 lead at the half.

The Huskies opened up to a 21-0 lead in the third quarter after touchdowns from Palumbo and Amir Martinez. The Bengals (4-6) got on the board with 34 seconds left in the third after JoJo Bivins rushed for a 19-yard touchdown. 

Palumbo scored his third touchdown of the night with 4:37 left in the game. This  win gave the Crusaders the Shore Conference Liberty Division Championship. 

Matawan;0,7,14,6

Barnegat;0,0,6,6

SECOND QUARTER 

M — Palumbo 37 run (kick good) 

THIRD QUARTER 

B — Bivins 19 run (kick failed) 

M — Martinez 7 run (kick good) 

M — Palumbo 25 run (kick good) 

FOURTH QUARTER 

B — Bivins 62 run (kick failed) 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

