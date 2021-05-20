Master Ocean County

NOTE: PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS FILE; DO NOT EDIT FROM HERE. THIS VERSION FOR SAVE ONLY.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is "The Alice Network," by Kate Quinn. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. Register for the free online forum at https://www.pbc.guru/One_Book_OCL. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
County library system expands hours: Effective June 1, the following hours are in effect for library branches in Southern Ocean County: Lacey Township — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Barnegat Township, Stafford Township — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Long Beach Island — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday; Tuckerton and Waretown — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays though Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
"Dive into YA" virtual series: Award-winning graphic novelist and animation screenwriter Molly Ostertag will appear in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual dialog series, 6 p.m. June 10. The series is presented in partnership with Booktowne, and attendees will receive a 10% discount that can be used through its website. Registration for this free program is required. To receive a link, email theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Center for veterans services to be established at OCC: Ocean County College has recently received a $444,130 three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on its Toms River campus. The grant was made to only 12 institutions of higher education nationwide, according to a news release from the college. The center will provide a single point of contact to coordinate comprehensive support services for veteran students. For more information, visit ocean.edu.
Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will not conduct its fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania this year due to continuing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tentative new date is April 28, 2022. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
County Library online book club: Registration is open for Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. Library cardholders and non-cardholders are eligible to take part in this free program. Cardholders can download digital versions through the library’s services, or reserve print or audio versions. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. Titles will be under discussion for about two months each. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.
OCC offers free 'Handshake' app: Ocean County College instituted a new career management tool through its Career Services Department for students and alumni to connect with potential employers and industry professionals. The Handshake app can help search for internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities and jobs. OCC is the first community college in New Jersey to offer the service, according to the college news release. For more information, about Handshake and career services, visit ocean.edu/student-services/career-servicdes/ or email Christopher Carbone, career services coordinator, at ccarbone@ocean.edu.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
County library marks anniversary with video series: The Ocean County Library’s 21 branches and reading centers celebrate 95 years of library services with a series of videos now displayed through the library’s website and YouTube channel. The 95th anniversary collection is a series of vignettes, spotlighting each branch and the relationships that they share with their surrounding communities. They can also be viewed at theoceancountylibrary.org/shore-view.
Contact: 609-272-7295