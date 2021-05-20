Master Ocean County

"Dive into YA" virtual series: Award-winning graphic novelist and animation screenwriter Molly Ostertag will appear in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual dialog series, 6 p.m. June 10. The series is presented in partnership with Booktowne, and attendees will receive a 10% discount that can be used through its website. Registration for this free program is required. To receive a link, email theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

Center for veterans services to be established at OCC: Ocean County College has recently received a $444,130 three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on its Toms River campus. The grant was made to only 12 institutions of higher education nationwide, according to a news release from the college. The center will provide a single point of contact to coordinate comprehensive support services for veteran students. For more information, visit ocean.edu.

Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will not conduct its fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania this year due to continuing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tentative new date is April 28, 2022. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.

