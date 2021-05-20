Master Cumberland County

IN YOUR COUNTY
Cumberland
New executive officers at BBBS: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties named new executive officers for 2021. The slate includes Kathleen Norton Gallaher, chair; Erin Feldman Mendez, vice chair; Cosmo Giovinazzi IV, treasurer; and Cesar Morales, secretary. To learn more about the mentoring program, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support BBBS, call 856-692-0916 or visit SouthJerseyBigs.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties expands volunteer recruitment: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties named Judi Dawson as the Volunteer Outreach & Engagement coordinator to oversee strategic recruitment campaigns and engagement with the public, according to a recent news release. BBS needs volunteers to be a part of the mentoring program. There are community-based, adult school-based and high school mentoring programs, and the Mentor 2.0, a college success program. To learn more, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org.
Gateway CAP opens Wellness Center: Gateway Community Action Partnership has opened a Wellness Center at 110 Cohansey St., Bridgeton. The center’s trained clinicians will offer free counseling and support services to income eligible individuals and families that include: in-person sessions, telehealth (both phone and video) and in-person support groups for adults and adolescents. Additionally, community-based outpatient services include personal empowerment/ self-care, anger and stress management, behavioral management, depression/anxiety disorder/PTSD, and individual, family and group sessions. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with evening appointments available by request. To make an appointment for services, call Ashlee Todd at 856-451-6330, ext. 6650.
A.C. Electric funds scholars program: Atlantic City Electric will donate $50,000 through its Community Scholars Program to support South Jersey students seeking careers in energy or related fields. The program will provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher education and vocational training, awarding grants for the 2020-21 academic year to Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester and Cumberland counties) and Atlantic Cape Community College. The educational institutions will make award decisions based on a student’s financial need and pursuit of degrees in energy related fields.
Sheriff's Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The office will help residents or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device. They then place the order with the Shop Rite of Millville, give the Sheriff’s Office the order number and the officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. Residents can also call when they are in need of household essentials and officers will go to the store, purchase them and deliver to their homes. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
"Shop Local, Shop Safe" campaign: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce are partnering on a campaign to support downtown Vineland businesses with 200 yard signs promoting local businesses and employees. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
.................................
nope...dont use....
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The next Maurice River Music salon concert will be held April 26 with a performance by pianist Norma Meyer, clarinetist Christopher DiSanto and friends. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 visit mauricerivermusic.com.
......................all suspended for corona virus
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and voter registration. The county library also offers assistance and some services from 4 to 7 p.m. most Thursdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Contact: 609-272-7295