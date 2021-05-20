Master Cumberland County

A.C. Electric funds scholars program: Atlantic City Electric will donate $50,000 through its Community Scholars Program to support South Jersey students seeking careers in energy or related fields. The program will provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher education and vocational training, awarding grants for the 2020-21 academic year to Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester and Cumberland counties) and Atlantic Cape Community College. The educational institutions will make award decisions based on a student’s financial need and pursuit of degrees in energy related fields.

Sheriff's Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The office will help residents or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device. They then place the order with the Shop Rite of Millville, give the Sheriff’s Office the order number and the officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. Residents can also call when they are in need of household essentials and officers will go to the store, purchase them and deliver to their homes. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.