Master Cape May County

'Cheers! Cape May County' program: The Cape May County Chamber has announced the start of its Cheers! Cape May County program to recognize and celebrate local businesses and residents supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on its website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations. The full list of initiatives recognized by the campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community.”