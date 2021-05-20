Master Cape May County

NOTE: PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS FILE; DO NOT EDIT FROM HERE. THIS IS THE ONLY SAVE VERSION WE HAVE.
IN YOUR COUNTY
Cape May
Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties will open Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Monday, May 3. The full service clinic at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View will be open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of adopters, volunteers, and the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.
Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. Friendly people and those with computer skills are needed. If you would like to donate your time, register online at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.
COVID drive-thru testing offered: The Cape May County Department of Health and Complete Care Health Network are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. To receive testing, you must first be screened for symptoms or exposure via a telemedicine visit by a Complete Care provider. Appointments for screenings can be requested at CompleteCareNJ.org and click the Request an Appointment link or call 609-465-0258. For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
Lazarus House launches fundraising campaign: Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry and the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel is conducting “Keep ‘Em Warm, Keep ‘Em Dry” to fund major repairs to their landmark building at Burk and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood. The goal is to raise $75,000 to fund the repair or replacement of a four-roof system that covers the chapel and food pantry, plus completely rebuild the boiler system and replace the deteriorating steeple on the chapel with a new state-of-the-art steeple that will be music-filled and illuminated. Lazarus House is open for services from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For information, call 609-522-1500. Donations may be made to: Lazarus House, P.O. Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or visit lazarushouseministries.org.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
'Cheers! Cape May County' program: The Cape May County Chamber has announced the start of its Cheers! Cape May County program to recognize and celebrate local businesses and residents supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on its website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations. The full list of initiatives recognized by the campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community.”
older but still good........................
bike brochure available: The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee of Cape May announces the availability of “Explore Cape May Island, NJ, by Bicycle!” The eight-fold brochure opens up to a bicyclist’s safety routing map running through three municipalities on the island: Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point. The map is available at the Cape May Chamber Welcome Center and various businesses throughout town, Cape May Convention Hall and at CapeMayCity.com and CapeMayChamber.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or email recdept@capemaycity.com.
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs additional year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Especially needed volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
New AMVETS post seeks members: Military veterans are now represented by AMVETS Post 21, serving Cape May County. AMVETS is open to any active or retired member of any branch of service, including National Guard and Reservists, Coast Guard and WWII Merchant Marines. The group meets 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Members also are needed for the Ladies Auxiliary Post, which is in the process of forming. For more information, call 540-435-9268 or email amvets21@post.com.
Contact: 609-272-7295