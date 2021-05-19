Master-Atlantic County

label hed is: IN YOUR COUNTY
(note: there are separate files for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties)
NOTE: PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS FILE; DO NOT EDIT FROM HERE. THIS IS THE ONLY SAVE VERSION WE HAVE.
Atlantic
Schultz-Hill Foundation arts scholarships: The Atlantic City-based Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Award scholarships and grants of $1,500 each. Students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields are invited to apply. Certain criteria does apply. For details and more information, visit schultz-hill.org.
Charity League fundraiser: The Charity League, serving Atlantic County, will hold its Holly Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point. Masks are required. The rain date is May 22. There will be new and used items for purchase. Sales will benefit local charities. For more information, call 609-432-6822 or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com
Updated scholarship info from Hispanic Association: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County getting ready to go to college. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The deadline to apply is June 1. To access to the application visit haacnj.org/scholarship-application. For more information, email haacnj@gmail.com.
Videos for athlete and opioid misuse prevention: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, Atlantic Prevention Resources and the Atlantic County Opioid Task Force has made available prerecorded videos on the topic of preventing opioid misuse among athletes. The presentations are for high school athletes, their parents and guardians, as well as athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers and anyone else working with youth athletes. Find the videos at http://www.jtacnj.org/opioids-and-athletes.html There are five presentations recorded by local residents regarding their personal stories, experiences and perspectives on athletes and the dangers of opioid misuse. Presenters include Dr. Josiah Bunting, Bunting Family Pharmacy; Sgt. Jennifer Cugini, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office; Don Rogers, Advanced Recovery Systems; Dave Sholler, Philadelphia 76ers; and Melanie Mackleer, Atlantic Prevention Resources. For more information, call 609-272-0101, ext. 11, or email Lsmith@atlprev.org.
JFS Friends Campaign: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community for support in its fundraising goals to provide assistance, programs and services for area residents. Since the pandemic began mid-March, JFS staff and volunteers have delivered 3,394 meals to isolated seniors, fed 5,267 individuals and families through its food pantry, responded to 2,228 calls for assistance, and provided 5,767 telehealth sessions, according to the organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail donation payable to JFS Friends Campaign to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
NAMI hosts free monthly mental health series: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conduct a free monthly educational series for the first half of 2021. Meetings are aired fourth Mondays via Zoom, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan 25: Learn about Atlanticare mental health services; Feb. 22: Presentation about Atlantic County Prosecutors Office Victim Witness program and how it relates to mental health; March 22: Ascenda — learn about the major mental health illnesses and treatments available; April 26: Specialty Care, early onset psychosis, how to recognize and what you can do; May 24: Learn about Mental Health Association of Atlantic County and its free services; June 28: LEAP (Listen, Empathize, Agree, Partner)earn how to help your loved ones accept the treatment they need. For more information about these programs, contact Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.
NAMI support meetings: Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges through free Connection Recovery Support Group meetings hosted by the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Mondays of the month. Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour in length and are led by trained peer leaders. For information, call 609-741-5125 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
ACIL offering online programs: The Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc. is offering wellness groups, support/discussion meetings, and life skills workshops via virtual groups. Staff members are facilitating existing as well as new groups, including some with a focus on COVID-19. The agency is a support, advocacy and referral service for members of the disability community. Meetings can be accessed by phone or computer; video is optional, not required. All are provided at no cost to participants. For details on how to participate in any of the meetings, call 609 748-2253 or check the center's Facebook page, Instagram atlanticcil, or website www.atlanticCIL.org. Individuals and family members seeking referrals and resources can call the center or email dcampbell@atlanticCIL.org.
Mental Health Association in Atlantic County providing new 'virtual' groups: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has rolled out its “Virtual Community Wellness Center” with a calendar containing new and existing groups, provided Monday through Friday with morning, afternoon and evening hours. The virtual groups replace in-person support group meetings that were offered until recently when social distancing was required. Any virtual group can be accessed by computer, landline or cell phone. The agency is offering meetings focused on coping skills, relaxation and employment recovery. Other groups being offered are substance use, mental wellness, grief and hoarding disorder. There are also meetings for family members with a loved one living with mental illness or who is in recovery. All meetings are free. For more information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
*****
old but still can use....Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Friendly calls from CONTACT: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties who are disabled, elderly or isolated can sign up to receive daily reassurance calls from CONTACT Cape-Atlantic. The service is free. For more information, call 609-823-1850.
Volunteer nurses needed: Volunteers in Medicine in Egg Harbor Township is in need of volunteer nurses for its free clinic in the Family Service Association building on English Creek Road. Variable days and hours are available. You must have a current New Jersey nursing license. For more information, call 609-867-6384 or email lpancoast@vimsj.org.
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
VIM seeks volunteers: Volunteers in Medicine needs volunteers to help staff its free health care clinic to serve uninsured members of the community in the Family Service Association building at English Creek Road in Egg Harbor Township. Administrative and medical volunteers are needed. For information, call Annmarie Graham at 609-867-6384 or email volunteerac@vimsj.org.
Community FoodBank seeks volunteers: The Community FoodBank of New Jersey—Southern Branch is seeking volunteers to support its mission of combatting hunger in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Volunteers are needed to work in the organization’s Egg Harbor Township Community Access Pantry. The FoodBank also offers volunteer opportunities in its mobile pantries and in food packing and sorting and office support. The FoodBank is located at 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-383-8843, ext. 114 or visit CFBNJ.org/Volunteer.
Photography club: The Stay Focused Photo Club meets 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Richard Stockton University, Room F-111, Galloway Township. Doors open 9:30 a.m. for social time. Photographers of every skill level are welcome. For information, visit stayfocusedphotoclub.org or email infor@stayfocusedphotoclub.org.
Contact: 609-272-7295