Mason Bushay Mainland Regional

Mason Bushay of Mainland finished in 1st place in the 100 meter butterfly during the CAL Champioships. Atlantic City, NJ. January 28, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)

Mason Bushay

Mainland Regional

The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star was the top scorer for the Mustangs (10-3). Was named the Most Valuable Swimmer at the Forde CAL Meet after winning the 100 butterfly (58.98) and the 100 backstroke (58.91). Won the 100 butterfly (58.82) over Buonadonna in a 99-71 loss to St. Augustine. Placed eighth in the 100 freestyle at the MOC (47.99).

