Mason Bushay
Mainland Regional
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star was the top scorer for the Mustangs (10-3). Was named the Most Valuable Swimmer at the Forde CAL Meet after winning the 100 butterfly (58.98) and the 100 backstroke (58.91). Won the 100 butterfly (58.82) over Buonadonna in a 99-71 loss to St. Augustine. Placed eighth in the 100 freestyle at the MOC (47.99).
