MARTY SMALL SR. (incumbent)

Party: Democrat
Age: 47
Issues facing Atlantic City: Fiscal responsibility, keeping the taxpayer first; homeless issues; making city clean and safe; expanded programming for residents
Political message: Mayor Small has led Atlantic City through tough times during civil unrest and the pandemic. We have lowered your taxes ... offered residents a chance to be entrepreneurs with a suite of new programs ... helped the business community stay afloat. Dream Big & Vote Small!
