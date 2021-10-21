 Skip to main content
MARTY SMALL SR. (incumbent)
Party: Democrat

Age: 47

Mayor Marty Small Sr., on October 19 2021, is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket. He and two other candidates debated Oct. 19 at the Frank Scarpa Academic Center on Stockton University's Atlantic City Campus.

Issues facing Atlantic City: Fiscal responsibility, keeping the taxpayer first; homeless issues; making city clean and safe; expanded programming for residents

Political message: Mayor Small has led Atlantic City through tough times during civil unrest and the pandemic. We have lowered your taxes ... offered residents a chance to be entrepreneurs with a suite of new programs ... helped the business community stay afloat. Dream Big & Vote Small!

