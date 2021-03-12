 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marty Derer, 56
0 comments

Marty Derer, 56

Derer died April 6th from complications from COVID-19.

Marty lived in Williamstown and was a high school basketball referee.

“Great guy,” sad former Mainland Regional and Pemberton head coach Roy Heck said, “(with) an incredible heart. He wanted to get things right. Always asked me how my kids were doing.”

Marty also had a summer home in North Wildwood. He was a member of the Wildwood Elks Lodge and the Cape May Emerald Society. He was the president of the Beach Creek Condo Association in North Wildwood and loved Notre Dame football.

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Harry James Sear, 65

Faces of the COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 25, the first reported COVID-related death occurred in Cumberland County. Atlantic and Cape May county soon followed on April 2 and 4…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News