Marty Derer, 56

Derer died April 6th from complications from COVID-19.
Marty lived in Williamstown and was a high school basketball referee.
“Great guy,” sad former Mainland Regional and Pemberton head coach Roy Heck said, “(with) an incredible heart. He wanted to get things right. Always asked me how my kids were doing.”
Marty also had a summer home in North Wildwood. He was a member of the Wildwood Elks Lodge and the Cape May Emerald Society. He was the president of the Beach Creek Condo Association in North Wildwood and loved Notre Dame football.
