Martorano's
Martorano’s

Martorano’s

High-end Italian food with a bit of Philly swagger, Martorano’s at Harrah’s Resort offers an upscale Christmas dining experience that is decidedly unstuffy. Guests will enjoy an array of menu favorites such as the incredible bucatini carbonara; spicy penne vodka or Steve Martorano’s personal favorite, linguine and clams. There will also be special holiday offerings such as lobster Francese and scampi-style Chilean sea bass for those in search of something out of the ordinary. Harrah’s Resort is located at 777 Harrah’s Boulevard in Atlantic City. Go to CafeMartorano.com.

