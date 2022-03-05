Martin Truex Jr. seeking 3rd career NASCAR victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. pulls into Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of two of his previous 31 NASCAR Cup Series victories, in third place in the standings.

Last Sunday, Truex overcame a bump against the wall to finished 13th at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

“There’s usually not a ton that you can take from Fontana to Vegas because of the difference in the track surface and the banking," Truex said in a statement for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota.

"Overall, we were pretty happy with our car to start the race last week, and we were moving up through there until I got into the wall," added Truex, 41, a Southern Regional High School graduate. "After that, it wasn’t very good, but I was excited about the way we started and the moves I was able to make, so that gives me confidence going into this weekend.”

Truex's Las Vegas victories came in 2017 and '19. He has finished no worse than sixth in his last three trips to the 1.5-mile speedway, including fourth place last September. In 20 career starts there, he has seven top-fives and 11 top-10s there. His average starting position there is 13.0, as is his average finish.

JGR has four Cup wins at Las Vegas, including Denny Hamlin's last fall. Truex, Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth also have won there for Gibbs. In 88 starts there, the team has combined for 23 top-fives, 43 top-10s, five pole positions and 892 laps led.

Sunday's race will start at 3:30 p.m. on Fox.

NOTES: Driving the No 18 Toyota for JGR, younger brother Ryan Truex was set to start seventh in the 38-car field for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas. ... The Truex brothers grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township.

