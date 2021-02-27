Martin Truex Jr. looks to continue his Homestead-Miami Speedway success

Homestead-Miami Speedway, site of the greatest day in the NASCAR Cup career of Martin Truex Jr., has to be a welcome site for the Southern Regional High School alumnus.

Truex crashed in the season-opening Daytona 500 two weeks ago and finished 25th. Last weekend, racing on Daytona’s road course, Truex raced in the top five for much of the day but finished 12th after he spun during a restart with 10 laps to go.

On Sunday, he’ll compete in the Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. on Fox) at Homestead-Miami, where in 2017 he won the season-ending race to take the Cup championship.

“Homestead is a great track,” he said in a statement from Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry. “It feels a little odd to be going there this early in the year, but it will still put on a great race.”

Truex’s success at Homestead is more extensive than the championship victory. In 16 starts, he has six top-five finishes and 10 top-10s. He’s led 312 laps on the 1.5-mile layout. Truexe also has a pair of second-place finishes (2019 and ’19) at Homestead. Last June, he finished 12th, and since 2017, he’s earned stage points in seven of the eight stages there.