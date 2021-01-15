 Skip to main content
Martin Anguelov
Martin Anguelov

St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic CAL boys semifinals basketball game

St. Joseph Ja'son Prevard #2 grabs a rebound against Wildwood Catholic Martin Anguelov #4 during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Martin Anguelov

Wildwood Catholic

6-0 senior guard

Anguelov averaged 10.3 points and sank 67 3-pointers last season. He has made 233 career 3-pointers and scored more than 1,000 career points.

Breaking News