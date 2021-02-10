Marsini’s Kitchen - come for the pizza, come back for the empanadas

Scott: Ryan basically ordered everything for lunch that day – I let him choose since he never ate there, and I have eaten there many times – but I couldn’t let his oversight of not ordering empanadas get in the way of our fabulous lunch. As a Marsini’s fan, I am well aware that the empanadas are not only a signature item, but they may be the best item on the menu and are – hands down – the best empanadas in South Jersey. Light, flaky and always fried to golden-brown perfection, Carlo likes to rotate flavors every day. And, on this day, we hit the jackpot with cheesesteak empanadas that were cheesy, meaty, doughy perfection. No matter what empanada Marsini’s offers, order them. You will never be disappointed.

Ryan: Of course we grabbed a pizza – this time half with meatballs, since Marsini’s is known for their homemade meatballs. For me, the meatballs were the star of the slice. Well-seasoned and with the perfect texture, they added quite a bit of flavor. I was less impressed with the sauce, which was a bit sweet for my taste. The crust was super thin, which seems to be a big trend these days.