 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest

  • 0

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday.

Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.”

The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.

People are also reading…

The arrest report said investigators found markings suggesting the vehicle “hit sidewalk areas” before stopping in an industrial section of downtown Las Vegas not far from Main Street.

“The driver was asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s door open leaning back in the seat,” the report said, “with bloodshot, watery eyes and had one shoe on and one shoe off.”

The 7:30 a.m. Tuesday arrest came the morning after the Seattle Seahawks — the team for which Lynch played most of his 12 NFL seasons — announced that Lynch had been hired as a broadcast special correspondent.

Lynch also played for the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

The arrest report said Lynch, 36, was uncooperative with officers and fell asleep several times during questioning. Jail officers “had to use a restraint chair to force a blood draw” after a judge issued a warrant, the report said.

Lynch was later released from Las Vegas City Jail pending a Dec. 7 court date in Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Results of his blood test were not immediately made public. Nevada law bans driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or more.

Court records show that Lynch entered a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor vehicle parking charge and fined $750 in April in a case that saw charges of failing to report or remain at the scene of an accident dismissed.

Schonfeld, who represented Lynch in that case, declined Thursday to comment about it.

Lynch’s attorneys said in their statement that he “appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Lynch had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 and was chosen for the Pro Bowl five times. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, says the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. A bill to ban smoking inside casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year’s session, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it.

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News